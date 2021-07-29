Register
00:59 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

    US Senators Urge Biden to Deny American Visa For Attending UNGA For Iran's President-Elect Raisi

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083199098_0:306:3072:2034_1200x675_80_0_0_066cf31cde7e2135b0828b0ce3c2b8fe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107291083481171-us-senators-urge-biden-to-deny-american-visa-for-attending-unga-for-irans-president-elect-raisi/

    Ebrahim Raisi was chosen as the next Iranian president in the country's 13th presidential election that took place in mid-June. His inauguration is scheduled for 5 August.

    Republican Senators Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, and Marsha Blackburn called on US President Joe Biden to bar the Iranian president-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, from entering the United States to attend the UN General Assembly.

    In a letter penned to the US president on Tuesday, the GOP lawmakers labeled Raisi a "violator of human rights" who "consistently supports inhumane punishment against the Iranian people". They also asserted that Iran's president-elect "continued to subject the Iranian people to extrajudicial prosecution, torture and execution".

    "Ebrahim Raisi should remain sanctioned under US law. If the United Nations General Assembly maintains its current plans to allow some in-person attendance, the White House should deny Raisi and other Iranian leaders visas to attend", the senators write.

    The Republican lawmakers referred to what they describe as a "strong precedent" for denying entry visa to a foreign leader, primarily citing cases involving Iranian nationals.

    Biden has not commented on the senators' calls.

    Iran's president-elect is alleged to be part of a so-called Death Commission from 1988, which is accused of ordering the arrest and execution of thousands of Tehran's political opponents at the time - something that the Islamic republic strongly denies.

    Raisi was proclaimed the winner of Iran's 13th presidential election in June, the fairness of which was swiftly questioned by the US. Tehran, however, branded US criticism of the Iranian election as "meddling", noting that Washington "does not have the authority to express views on elections in other countries."

    Raisi, who is an ex-chief judge with ties to clergy and the country's religious Supreme Leader, is scheduled to assume office on 5 August.

    In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
    © AP Photo / Adam Rountree
    In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

    Is It Legal for the US to Deny Visas to UN-Assigned Diplomats?

    The GOP senators were correct to note that there is a precedent for the US in denying visas for foreign officials attempting to attend diplomatic events, in the UN particularly, even though UN gatherings are assembled with the goal of providing world leaders a platform to find common language on a range of important global issues.

    In 2014, Iranian Ambassador Hamid Aboutalebi, who, as claimed by the GOP lawmakers, "was involved in taking American diplomats hostage in 1979", was not allowed to enter the United States by the Obama administration. In 2020, a US visa was denied for Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who was expected to address the UN Security Council at the time.

    Russian UN-assigned diplomats have also faced visa troubles when trying to attend UN events, as did the head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov when he was to take part in a meeting of the UN Committee on Disarmament. In 2019, dozens of members of the Russian delegation for the UN General Assembly were denied visas, with Washington claiming that they had failed to provide the necessary documents on time - something that the Russian side refuted.

    Critics condemned the moves as a violation of the UN-US Headquarters Agreement of 1947, which envisages the US allowing foreign officials into the country that hosts the United Nations headquarters.

    Particularly, Section 11 of the Agreement states that the "federal, state or local authorities of the United States shall not impose any impediments to transit to or from the headquarters district of [...] representatives of Members or officials of the United Nations."

    Moreover, according to Section 13, US laws "regarding the entry of aliens shall not be applied in such manner as to interfere with the privileges referred to in Section 11."

    "When visas are required for persons referred to in that section, they shall be granted without charge and as promptly as possible", the document reads.

    Related:

    Iran's President-Elect Raisi Holds First Press Conference After Election
    Raisi's Win Ushers in an Era of a More Confident & United Iran, Security Analyst Says
    Raisi: Tehran Unwilling to Conduct Nuclear Deal Talks If They Do Not Serve Iran's Interests
    Tags:
    visa, Joe Biden, Ebrahim Raisi, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse