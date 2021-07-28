Pelosi Calls McCarthy 'Moron' After He Slams CDC Face Mask Guidance, Media Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has lashed out at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after he criticised the new CDC guidelines requiring vaccinated people in some areas of the United States to wear face masks.
"Make no mistake – the threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state," McCarthy tweeted earlier this week.
When asked on Wednesday to respond to his remark, Pelosi said "He’s such a moron," according to Fox News.
Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, also tweeted he "can confirm that the speaker believes that saying a mask requirement is ‘not a decision based on science’ is moronic."
This development comes after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky declared on Tuesday, 27 July that the centre recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in "indoor public settings" in areas with high COVID case counts, the media outlet notes.
As Walensky reportedly explained, this guidance is due to the fact that "in rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and pass the virus to others."
