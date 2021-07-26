Police Officers in Yonkers, NY, Save Child Trapped Under Car After Accident - Video

Two police officers in the city of Yonkers, New York, were hailed as heroes after they had rescued a baby girl from under a car after the vehicle had rammed into a building.
The Yonkers Police Department has published a video of the rescue on Twitter.
The video begins with surveillance footage showing a black car hitting a woman who was crossing the street while holding her little daughter. Then the car rams through a shop window, carrying the woman and the child on the hood.
Good Morning America coverage of the heroic rescue by our officers caught on video!!https://t.co/NNad3CctJv via @GMA#yonkerspd @CityofYonkers @MayorMikeSpano— Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) July 25, 2021
According to Police Commissioner John Mueller as quoted by Fox News, the girl suffered a scull fracture, while her 36-year-old mother sustained compound leg fractures. Both of them are believed to have survived to a large extent thanks to the two policemen who happened to be at a nearby shop.
All comments
Show new comments (0)