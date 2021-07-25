Register
25 July 2021
    Trump speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Phoenix, Arizona on July 24, 2021

    ‘Make America Great Again Again’: Trump Slams 'Communist' Biden Administration at Arizona Rally

    US
    The former commander-in-chief reiterated his earlier claims to protect the "election integrity", as he also touted the achievements of his administration. This comes as Arizona continues to re-examine 2020 ballots in the state’s largest county, Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located.

    Ex-US President Donald Trump spoke at the "Rally to Protect Our Elections" at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix on Saturday.

    Trump appeared for the audience as "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood was playing in the background.

    "The 2020 election was the most disgraced, it was the most corrupt..", Trump said before he was interrupted by audience applause and chants.

    Trump called the election a "disgrace" and told the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit that "our nation is being destroyed."

    In the 2020 presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden had more than 2 percentage points more than Trump but the two were running neck-and-neck in several key states for the electoral college voting process. Trump's legal team filed more than 50 lawsuits in different states, challenging the election results, but his claims of election fraud were dismissed by the courts.

    Trump Blasts Biden for Talks With OPEC and Russia

    Trump reminded the audience that during his tenure, the US was "energy independent", but that now, under Biden, it's not; he went on to slam the current administration for engaging in talks with OPEC and Russia.

    "We had so much oil, we didn't know what the h*ll to do with it," Trump said.

    Earlier this month, the OPEC+ countries decided to extend the agreement on oil production cuts until the end of 2022. The US does not participate in OPEC talks, but Washington has expressed support for the negotiations.

    Trump Says Gets Along With Putin, But No One Been Tougher On Russia Than Him

    Trump reiterated that he'd "stopped" the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while the current president, Joe Biden, approved it.

    "I get along with Putin because it's good, I get along with him, he gets along with me, but no one has been tougher on Russia than me," Trump said.

    Earlier, the US said it had decided not to impose sanctions on the German company that operates the pipeline, although it continues to consider its construction a "bad idea". Later, the United States and Germany issued a joint statement that they would support the energy independence of Ukraine, which could lose funds from the transit of Russian gas after the completion of Nord Stream 2.

    Trump Mocks Allegations Russia 'Hacked' Hunter Biden's Computer

    Trump laughed at claims of reported Russian involvement in the Hunter Biden laptop hack.

    "Russia did it again," Trump told audience, pointing out that "it’s always Russia" because "they are getting rich from China" but not from Russia.
    Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.

    'Joe Biden & Radical Democrats Are Wrecking Our Nation'

    Trump pointed to increasing violence and crime in the US, saying that defunding the police and weakening law enforcement is going to make the situation worse.

    "Hundreds of people are being shot every weekend" in Chicago, Trump said, stressing that the city is "worse than any war zone." He also emphasized that crime rates are at unprecedented high in New York.

    "We’re becoming a communist country," Trump emphasized, adding that the current leadership is allowing the US to get "pushed around" by other countries.

    "We are beyond socialism," Trump said.When you have no press that you can talk to, that’s how a communist country begins. Other than a couple of great networks, we have no press. We have no voice. I only have a voice because I have great ratings."
    U.S. President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he participates in a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2021
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he participates in a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2021

    "Remember, I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I'm trying to save it. I'm trying to save it," Trump said. "Our country is being destroyed by people who have no right to destroy it. People that won an election illegally, people that should not have been elected. They lost in a landslide." 

    "Joe Biden and the radical Democrats are wrecking our nation," Trump said. "I don't even believe it’s him. I don't think Joe knows where the h*ll he is."

    Trump also said that the current administration is responsible for the influx of immigrants who continue crossing the southern border.

    "The flood of illegal immigrants is also placing a crushing burden on our cities," Trump said. "There's so many of them. Many of them can't speak English. Our country can't afford it. Our system is breaking down. You can't afford it."

    Trump also criticized the Green New Deal (GND) on climate change.

