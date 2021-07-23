Register
01:14 GMT23 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This is NASA InSight's second full selfie on Mars. Since taking its first selfie, the lander has removed its heat probe and seismometer from its deck, placing them on the Martian surface; a thin coating of dust now covers the spacecraft as well. This selfie is a mosaic made up of 14 images taken on March 15 and April 11 — the 106th and 133rd Martian days, or sols, of the mission — by InSight's Instrument Deployment Camera, located on its robotic arm.

    Photos: NASA InSight Reveals Mars' Crust, Mantle & Molten Core

    © Photo : NASA/JPL-Caltech
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082531620_0:30:3588:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_24d17c57468c863ab23f38e63fd38773.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107231083443376-photos-nasa-insight-reveals-mars-crust-mantle--molten-core/

    The Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) spacecraft of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) touched down on Mars back in November 2018 and, since 2019, has been recording hundreds of seismic tremors on the Red Planet - aptly named "marsquakes"

    NASA, on Thursday, unveiled a collection of three studies in the peer-reviewed journal Science, detailing InSight data that helped scientists determine the depth and composition of Mars' cust, mantle and core - which was confirmed to be molten. 

    "When we first started putting together the concept of the mission more than a decade ago, the information in these papers is what we hoped to get at the end," said Bruce Banerdt, Insight's principal investigator at NASA's California-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "This represents the culmination of all the work and worry over the past decade."

    Insight's seismometer, dubbed the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS), recorded 733 distinct marsquakes since 2019, and 35 of those were, according to the new data, were used for the three reports. Because seismic waves change based on the material they encounter, scientists are able to use these variations to determine the planet's inner structure.

    Simon Stähler, of Swiss university ETH Zurich and lead author of the paper on Mars' core, called the study a "once-in-a-lifetime chance."

    "It took scientists hundreds of years to measure Earth’s core; after the Apollo missions, it took them 40 years to measure the Moon’s core. InSight took just two years to measure Mars’ core," he added.

    It is worth noting that Mars has no tectonic plates like that of Earth. Furthermore, none of the quakes registered above a 4.0 magnitude level. 

    "We’d still love to see the big one," said Mark Panning, lead author of the paper on Mars’ crust. "We have to do lots of careful processing to pull the things we want from this data. Having a bigger event would make all of this easier."

    Based on the data, experts have theorized that Mars formed from meteor material and space dust that formed together as it was orbiting the sun. 

    NASA scientists plan to use this data on Mars to further the modern understanding of how rocky planets, such as Earth, formed. 

    Related:

    NASA Presents Early Science and Preview of Sample Collection From Mars
    NASA Chief Bill Nelson Believes Humanity Will Ultimately Find Intelligent Life in Universe
    NASA Warns That Space Debris May Collide With ISS, Russian Space Agency Does Not Confirm the Threat
    I Want to Believe: NASA Chief Bill Nelson Says We Are 'Not Alone' After Reading Reports on UFOs
    NASA Says Its Martian Lander May Die This Year Due to Red Planet's Dust
    Tags:
    scientists, NASA, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse