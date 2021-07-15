US B-52 Bombers Deployed to Indo-Pacific Region

“A group of U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, Airmen and support equipment from Minot Air Force Base, ND, deployed to the Indo-Pacific region in support of Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force,” the Strategic Command said in a release. “The BTF [Bomber Task Force] demonstrates continued US commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.”
The group of bombers will be stationed at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, according to the release.
The bombers will participate in training exercises with the Australian Defense Force during Talisman Saber 2021, expected to strengthen a collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, the release stated.
The US is increasingly concerned with China’s growing military power in the Indo-Pacific region and has reportedly scaled up its presence in the area. In June, it was reported that Pentagon was mulling the deployment of a permanent naval task force in the Pacific Ocean.
