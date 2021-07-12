Register
23:51 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill. We’re flying to DC to demand Congress pass the For The People Act and save our democracy. Good trouble #txlege.

    Dozens of Texas Dems Traveling to Washington, DC, in Effort to Break Quorum for Voting Reform Bill

    Twitter/JamesTalarico
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083371836_0:142:1665:1078_1200x675_80_0_0_5482def51a675bbf3ab91dfc61b2dfc7.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107121083371722-dozens-of-texas-dems-traveling-to-washington-dc-in-effort-to-break-quorum-for-voting-reform-bill-/

    In a similar move back in May, Texas Democrats triggered the end of a state legislative session and blocked voting for a GOP-backed voting reform bill when they walked out of the chamber. Governor Greg Abbott (R) responded to the move by vetoing a section of the state budget bill, effectively slashing the budgets of thousands, including lawmakers.

    Dozens of Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives boarded two chartered flights bound for Washington, DC, on Monday in an effort to prevent their legislative chamber from reaching quorum to vote on a number of items, including a GOP-backed bill with voting restrictions. 

    While an official headcount has not been held at the time of this article's publication, at least 51 of the 67 state representatives are taking the trip, according to the Texas Tribune. Exactly 51 lawmakers would have to be absent from the chamber in order to break the quorum. 

    "My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill," tweeted Democratic Texas Rep. James Talarico. "We’re flying to DC to demand Congress pass the For The People Act and save our democracy."

    The Texas voting reform legislation - Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3 - come as Texas Republicans' latest effort to ban 'drive-thru voting' and enhance restrictions on mail-in voting and other initiatives enacted across the state during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

    The legislation also calls for new ID requirements for mail-in voting, added protections for partisan poll workers and the ban of 24-hour voting locations, which were set up to assist those who are working during the usual hours of polling. 

    Responding to the lawmakers' departure, Gov. Abbott, a Republican, said that Democrats were inflicting "harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve."

    Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott speaking at FreePac, hosted by FreedomWorks, in Phoenix, Arizona.
    © Flickr / Gage Skidmore
    Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott speaking at FreePac, hosted by FreedomWorks, in Phoenix, Arizona.

    He also asserted that while they traveled in their "cushy private planes," Texans in their respective districts were being left without the passage of legislation that could help them, "such as property tax relief and funding for children in the state's foster care system."   

    House Speaker Dade Phelan (R), who leads the chamber, declared in a statement that the chamber "will use every available resource under the Texas Constitution and the unanimously-passed House rules to secure a quorum to meaningfully debate and consider."

    US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, said on Monday that she admires the "extraordinary courage and commitment" of the Texas Democrats abandoning their duties in protest of the reform bill. 

    "I applaud their standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote unencumbered," Harris remarked while speaking at a voting rights meeting in Detroit, Michigan, according to CBS News' Tim Perry

    "They are leaders who are marching in the path that so many others before did," she added. "When they fought and many died for our right to vote." 

    A number of the items included in the proposed legislation were taken from Senate Bill 7, the original bill that was left behind after Texas Democrats broke quorum in May. At the time, a number of Democratic Texas lawmakers declared that many elements of SB 7 did not align with the democratic principles of the US. 

    "A lot of us view these efforts, the 'election integrity' efforts, as an attack on our democracy," Democratic Texas Rep. Jon Rosenthal told ABC13. "That, to me, is not just an attack on democracy. If we have that going on, that's the end of democracy." 

    Under the proposed legislation, it would be easier for one's vote to be dismissed over voter fraud suspicions. 
    Voting rights activists gather during a protest against Texas legislators who are advancing a slew of new voting restrictions in Austin, Texas, U.S., May 8, 2021
    © REUTERS / Mikala Compton
    Voting rights activists gather during a protest against Texas legislators who are advancing a slew of new voting restrictions in Austin, Texas, U.S., May 8, 2021

    Abbott slammed the Democrats' walkout back in May, and moved to punish thousands of government-affiliated staffers by vetoing Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. 

    "Funding should not be provided for those who quit their job early, leaving their state with unfinished business and exposing taxpayers to higher costs for an additional legislative session," the Texas governor said in a statement. "I therefore object to and disapprove of these appropriations." 

    However, it is unlikely that the state lawmakers will be missing their funds that much when the budget launches on September 1, as lawmakers only receive $600 per month via Article 10. Instead, a number of individuals who work out of the Capitol will be impacted, such as legislative staffers, support services and other individuals who were not elected, and do not make state laws.   

    The veto was panned by a number of individuals who questioned the constitutionality of his veto. Even fellow Republicans took issue with the move. 

    "My concern is how it impacts staff, especially those who live here in Austin, which is not an inexpensive place to live and raise your family and children," House Speaker Phelan, who was a former legislative staffer himself, told the Texas Tribune. "And the agencies it impacts — Sunset, Legislative Reference Library, Lege Council — I’m just concerned how it impacts them because they weren’t the ones who decided that we were gonna break quorum, it wasn’t their decision, right?" 

    Related:

    US Justice Department Files Suit Against Georgia Over New Voting Restrictions
    Biden: US Supreme Court Ruling on Arizona Voting Law 'Undercuts Voting Rights Act'
    California Sets Date for Governor Recall Vote on September 14
    Tucker Carlson Reportedly Told Aides He Voted For Kanye West, Not Trump
    Mike Pompeo Reportedly Said 'Crazies Have Taken Over' as Donald Trump, Allies Decried Vote Fraud
    Tags:
    reform, voting rights, Democrats, Republicans, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse