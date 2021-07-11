Elon Musk Buys Ticket for Virgin Galactic Spaceflight, Media Says

As Sir Richard Branson ventured into space onboard Virgin Galactic's spacecraft VSS Unity, it turns out fellow billionaire Elon Musk snapped up a ticket for one of the Brit's future spaceflights, The Sunday Times reports.
In a pre-flight interview with the newspaper, Branson confirmed Musk has put down a $10,000 deposit to reserve a seat, though the exact date of the space journey remains unknown.
"Elon’s a friend and maybe I’ll travel on one of his ships one day," the Virgin boss said.
Prior to the launch, the billionaire also tweeted a photo of himself and Musk, writing in the caption that it's “great to start the morning with a friend.”
According to Wall Street Journal, Branson’s spaceflight company Virgin Galactic said tickets have sold for $250,000 apiece, allegedly generating $80 million in sales and deposits.
