Louisville Police Hit by Another Lawsuit Alleging Lies Over Breonna Taylor Shooting

The family of Breonna Taylor have alleged in a lawsuit that the police are withholding records proving the existence of cameras worn by officers involved in the raid that ended in her being killed.

Louisville Metro Police have been served papers and are now facing a new suit, filed by attorney Sami Aguiar in the Jefferson Circuit Court. The suit says that LMPD may have provided false information when it claimed that there was no body camera footage from a drug raid on 13 March 2020.

The drug raid resulted in the shooting and death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, after three plainclothes officers forcibly entered her apartment.

The lawsuit also alleged that the police were withholding proof of existence of the body camera footage. It also said that several officers on the scene were wearing body cameras both before and after the raid

“Given that Metro was able to verify that certain LMPD members' body cameras were specifically assigned on March 13, 2020, there is a reasonable basis to believe that misinformation has been presented to the general public regarding the usage of body cameras,” the suit reads.

“Simply put, it would have been difficult for most of the LMPD members with body cameras and who were associated with … events at Breonna's home not to have had their Axon body cameras activated at one point or another,” the suit alleged.

Taylor’s family are keen to discover the audit trail of any footage recorded on the night she was killed. They believe it should help to establish whether the LMPD has been honest about the existence of video records.

Taylor’s death caused mass protests against injustice, racism and police brutality.

In April, Kentucky Governor, the Democrat Andy Beshear, partially banned no-knock warrants in the state, after a year of demonstrations concerning the shooting of Taylor.