'Literal Sh*tposting': CDC 'Pool Diarrhoea' Warning Cracks Up Social Media Crowd

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has managed to elicit a few chuckles online after warning swimmers about one particular issue.
"Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhoea," a tweet recently posted by the CDC says. "One person with diarrhoea can contaminate the entire pool."
The tweet contains a GIF image featuring a kid sliding down a waterslide while leaving a brown trail behind her, with a warning saying: "Don’t leave your mark at the pool this summer."
Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy. #HealthySwimming https://t.co/3ogS3ZlQX6 pic.twitter.com/lbN6uvvufu— CDC (@CDCgov) July 1, 2021
This announcement left many social media users rather amused, with one person joking about the CDC’s "literal sh*tposting."
literal sh*tposting. well done cdc— chip goines (@chipgoines) July 1, 2021
ALL it takes is one person to contaminate the pool : pic.twitter.com/asXoAeXfMp— AB (@aibsherpa) July 1, 2021
Omfg that gif. Hahahahaha.— Morbo (@MorboDestroyYou) July 1, 2021
The look of bliss on the kid's face as she leaves a giant skidmark on the slide is priceless.— Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 1, 2021
Another joked about "sharting"...
What if you dont have diarreah when stepping into the pool, but a fart turns into a shart while in said pool? Please advise— Scott Jones (@Ta11Texan) July 1, 2021
And there were also those who asked what other activities should be avoided by people suffering from diarrhoea.
Eagerly awaiting the CDC guidance on playing baseball with diarrhoea. Is it okay as long as we don't slide into bases?— Alex S. (@Alex_94706) July 1, 2021
