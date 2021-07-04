Register
00:51 GMT04 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Donald Trump's 'Save America' campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, 3 June, 2021

    Trump ‘Save America’ Rally Kicks Off in Sarasota, Florida

    © Sputnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083302477_0:225:1280:945_1200x675_80_0_0_8b073c0ccdd79ef2785741297f8b09e6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107041083302458-trump-save-america-rally-kicks-off-in-sarasota-florida/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump is holding a second 'Save America' campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday.

    The rally, cosponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, is an all-day event to support Trump’s Make America Great (MAGA) agenda and celebrate the achievements of his administration. The event, held at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, will include a fireworks show ahead of this year's US Independence Day, Sunday, July 4.

    The crowd in Sarasota is diverse and includes people of all ages and nationalities, a Sputnik correspondent reports. There are a lot of Latin American supporters, some people even brought dogs. Most are wearing hats and T-shirts saying Trump 2020 and Make America Great Again. Many have brought flags and banners.

    People started gathering hours before the event. Some turned up before noon on Saturday. Just a couple of hours before the rally started, heavy rain began but scared no one away. People kept coming.

    Sarasota resident Philippe Cruz said he came to the meeting because he supports Trump and his immigration policies.

    "My father is a border patrol agent. He has lost many of his co-workers in the fight against the opioid epidemic on our borders. And I fully just support Trump’s policies on trying to stop those illegal immigrants from coming in and destroying our country with drugs, and illegal weapons," Cruz declared.

    The supporter stressed that he fully believes that Trump should run for the US presidency in 2024.

    "If this [US President Joe] Biden administration keeps on going on, I feel like it’s going to keep on destroying this country. I feel like Trump should run again," Cruz stated, adding that "today, I feel very patriotic, very happy."

    Joe, who declined to give his last name, lives just a few blocks away from the event grounds, and said that he came to the rally because he supports the idea of Trump running for president in the next election.

    "That’s why I came here today. It’s a big event. I’ve been to Trump’s rallies in the past," Joe said, adding that "it was important to demonstrate that we weren’t fooled at all by that phony election that took place in November. President [Trump] needs our support."

    Joe said that he supports Trump’s immigration, energy, national defense, and economic policies.

    Donald Trump's 'Save America' campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, 3 June, 2021
    © Sputnik
    Donald Trump's 'Save America' campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, 3 June, 2021

    Another Sarasota resident, Daniel Rudoph, brought with him a hand-made Trump doll that he claimed he had been bringing to events during the 2020 failed GOP election bid.

    "I am glad I came here today. People have been taking pictures with Trump and they love it," he said, adding, "I made it," indicating his doll.

    Rudoph said that he doesn’t trust the outcome of the 2020 vote and believes that Trump has a chance to win the 2024 elections.

    "He is a fighter, he has always been a fighter," he stated, adding that he supports Trump because "he is trying to bring back jobs, and real jobs. He is trying to create more industry."
    Donald Trump's 'Save America' campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, 3 June, 2021
    © Sputnik
    Donald Trump's 'Save America' campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, 3 June, 2021

    During a previous Save America rally, held in Ohio at the end of June, Trump described Biden administration's to date as a "catastrophe" and blamed the White House for a crime wave in major US cities, a migrant crisis at the southern US border, and a dismal economic situation marred with high inflation.

    Related:

    Nine Military-Style Dressed Armed Men Claiming to Not Recognise US Laws Arrested Near Boston
    Huge Crowds Throng Sarasota Fairgrounds Hours Ahead of Trump Rally in Florida
    Arizona Republicans Dodged Pressure From Trump, Allies to Overturn Biden Election Win, Claim Records
    Is He Back? Steve Bannon Says Trump In For 2024 Presidential Run
    Tags:
    US, Rally, Florida, Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse