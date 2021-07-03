US Coast Guard Rescues Downed Boeing 737 Cargo Pilots - Video

The US Coast Guard rescued both crew members of a Boeing 737 cargo plane that made an emergency landing off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii.
A video released by the Coast Guard shows one of the pilots on the tip of the aircraft's tail and another crew member in the water, with a rescue helicopter hanging near them.
The @USCG and Honolulu Fire Department rescued two people from a downed Boeing 737 inter-island transport plane 2-miles south of Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Friday.— USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) July 2, 2021
For story and video visit: https://t.co/Eya9cXX5Sy#BreakingNews #HappeningNow #News #USCG pic.twitter.com/Ywh7eY1ubR
"We first saw a man waving his hands from the tail of the airplane," Coast Guard Lt. Gleb Borovok said, as quoted by the Foxnews. "Another man was floating on a bed of cargo."
The incident with the cargo airplane occurred overnight at around 1:30 a.m. local time (11:30 GMT), according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The FAA said the pilots had attempted to return to the airport of departure in Honolulu, but had to undertake emergency landing on water.
All comments
Show new comments (0)