SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says ULA Would Be 'Dead as a Doornail' Without Government Help

SpaceX founder Elon Musk sparred on Twitter with Tory Bruno, the CEO of Boeing and Lockheed Martin’s rocket-building joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA), one of SpaceX's competitors, saying ULA would be “dead” without government contracts.
ULA would be dead as a doornail without the two launch provider DoD requirement.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021
If this is not true, then you won’t have a problem removing it.
Your parent company, Lockheed, darkened the skies with lobbyists to ensure F-35 was single source.
Seems a little inconsistent …
In turn, Tory Bruno has repeatedly said that ULA receiving any government subsidies was a myth.
Earlier, again on Twitter, Elon Musk said that ULA was a "complete waste of taxpayer money".
Both companies, ULA and SpaceX compete against each other in the space industry.
