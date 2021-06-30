Court Rescinds Bill Cosby's Sex Crime Convictions, Paving Way for His Release

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday overturned the 2019 sexual assault conviction against 83-year-old actor and comedian Bill Cosby, who has served over two years of the related three to 10-year sentence.
Per the high court's ruling, the initial 2005 "non-prosecution agreement" with then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr. should have prevented Cosby from being charged in relation to the case 10 years later.
After Castor left office in 2008, his successors moved to reopen the case and ultimately slapped Cosby with charges related to the drugging and molestation of Andrea Constand.
Constand alleged that on a night in January 2004, Cosby gave her what he referred to as a type of herbal medication, according to a probable cause affidavit.
"I said, 'One night around this time last year I was invited to Mr. Cosby’s house and he gave me pills and he sexually violated me without me consenting,'" Constand said, recounting to detectives what she told her mother.
