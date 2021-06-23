Register
01:26 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Stacks of $100 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas

    Disney Heiress Blasts US Tax System, Emphasizes Need for Overhaul to Correct ‘Upside Down Structure’

    © AP Photo / LM Otero
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106730/72/1067307231_0:354:2825:1944_1199x675_80_0_0_b8dae8a9ae1feae01953253bb7f05f41.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106231083214300-disney-heiress-blasts-us-tax-system-emphasizes-need-for-overhaul-to-correct-upside-down-structure/

    Earlier, a ProPublica report revealed that some American billionaires, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and business magnate Elon Musk, pay minimal income taxes when compared to the majority of Americans, despite having vast wealth at their disposal. The report, based on tax data obtained through an anonymous source, quickly raised alarms.

    Abigail Disney, heiress to the Walt Disney Company, recently argued that the US economy is presently on an “upside down structure,” as the country’s most wealthy are given legal avenues to dodge high taxes while working Americans are struggling to make end’s meet.

    No stranger to the concept of generational wealth, Disney is the granddaughter of Roy Disney, who co-founded the company with his younger brother Walt and served as its first CEO. Her net worth is said to be about $120 million, of which a significant portion was made available to her at the age of 21.

    Although the heiress has immensely benefited from the comforts afforded by her family’s wealth, she is an avid supporter of increasing taxes on the wealthy. In fact, she is a member of the Patriotic Millionaires, a group of rich Americans who call for the restructuring of the US tax system to level out the playing field.

    Disney touched on wealth inequality during a Tuesday appearance on CNN’s “New Day” program, highlighting the avenues currently in place that allow the rich to grow their wealth while also sidestepping the tax man.

    "The fact is that people are sitting on their rear ends on their couches earning and not paying taxes on money while people are going out every day to a job and working their butts off just to make ends meet,” Disney told host Brianna Keilar. “And that just seems like an upside down structure.”

    The Disney heiress appeared on the show to discuss a recent opinion piece that she published in The Atlantic in response to a ProPublica report that revealed how various American billionaires skirt their way around having to pay hefty income taxes. The op-ed specifically details how Disney became an asset manager at a young age, and was taught by family and financial advisers how to maintain her wealth all while legally minimizing her tax obligations.

    “One of the assumptions was that you would work very hard in your lifetime to take what you inherited and turn it into more so that your children would have more than you had,” Disney told Keilar, noting that some financial practices that are “so downright mundane and commonly applied that most rich people don’t see them as unethical.”
    Abigail Disney, executive producer of the documentary film series “Women, War and Peace,” gives a keynote address during the 2012 Current Strategy Forum at the U.S. Naval War College
    © CC BY 2.0 / MC2 Eric Dietrich
    Abigail Disney, executive producer of the documentary film series “Women, War and Peace,” gives a keynote address during the 2012 Current Strategy Forum at the U.S. Naval War College

    Disney noted that some of those business practices included “offsetting income with losses in unrelated businesses” and “structuring assets to grow rather than generate income, then borrowing against those growing assets for cash need.”

    “It really is time for wealthy people to ask themselves some hard questions,” she later underscored.

    The heiress’ remarks came after a new analysis by the Institute for Policy Studies found that a majority of US dynasties have maintained their financial standings because they hoard their wealth as opposed to actively generating new funds. The findings also showed that 27 of the top families listed on the Forbes 400 list in 1983 were also included in the Forbes Billion-Dollar Dynasties list in 2020.

    Related:

    Nearly 1 in 4 American Expats Eye Renouncing US Citizenship Over Tax Requirements, Survey Finds
    US Treasury Requires Any Crypto Transfer Over $10K Be Reported as Tax Evasion Countermeasure
    US Announces, Immediately Suspends Tariffs on Six Nations Over Digital Service Taxes, USTR Says
    Biden Suggests 15% Floor for US Corporate Taxes Instead of 28%, Reports Say
    Antivirus Mogul McAfee Fights US Extradition, Claims Tax Evasion Charges Politically Motivated
    Tags:
    US economy, Taxes, wealth inequality, Disney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
    Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse