Register
23:34 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sign for the Department of Justice is seen ahead of a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington.

    US House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into DoJ's Surveillance of Congress, Journalists

    © AP Photo / Sarah Silbiger
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248261_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_66a89346c999f17cfc7615e960ebe2d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106141083149330-us-house-judiciary-committee-launches-probe-into-dojs-surveillance-of-congress-journalists/

    Earlier on Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) and 10 Democratic senators penned a joint letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, demanding answers regarding recent US media reports that the US Department of Justice issued secret subpoenas for metadata on members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

    Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, announced on Monday that the congressional committee would be launching a formal investigation into allegations that the US Department of Justice abused its authority and conducted illegal surveillance on members of Congress, journalists and other individuals. 

    "Recent reports suggest that, during the Trump Administration, the Department of Justice used criminal investigations as a pretext to spy on [former US President Donald] Trump's perceived political enemies," Nadler said in a quoted statement.

    The House Judiciary Committee Chairman went on to assert that even if these reports of illegal surveillance are isolated incidents, the so-called secret subpoenas "raise serious constitutional and separation of power concerns."

    "Congress must make it extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, for the Department to spy on the Congress or the news media," Nadler said. "We should make it hard for prosecutors to hide behind secret gag orders for years at a time." 

    The House Judiciary Committee's probe into the matter comes hours after Sen. Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and 10 other Democratic senators called on AG Garland - head of the DoJ - to provide lawmakers with documents related to the DoJ decision to ascertain the communication records of several lawmakers. 

    The joint letter cites reporting from the New York Times, which alleges that the Trump-era DoJ targeted members of Congress during a leak investigation in 2017. The DoJ reportedly subpoenaed metadata of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) - both vocal critics of Trump. 

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) gives closing remarks during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) gives closing remarks during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

    "Although prosecutors reportedly discussed ending the investigation after the metadata showed no proof of leaks, then-Attorney General William Barr apparently renewed it, including by assigning a handpicked prosecutor to oversee the investigation in February 2020," the senators said. 

    Like the House Judiciary Committee, the Democratic lawmakers in the Senate Judiciary Committee have pledged to "vigorously investigate this apparent effort to weaponize DOJ against Trump’s perceived political enemies." 

    Tags:
    House Judiciary Committee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse