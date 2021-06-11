Teenage Girl Who Filmed George Floyd's Killing Wins Special Citation in Pulitzer Prize Awards

The committee said it awarded Frazer a special citation "for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice."
The Associated Press and the New York Times each won two prizes. The Associated Press' awards were for photographs of the COVID-19 pandemic's toll in Spain and the riots protesting Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.
The New York Times won awards in the categories of public service for tracing the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and exposing racial and economic inequalities and government failures and for cultural criticism to Wesley Morris who wrote for the paper on the intersection of race and culture in America.
