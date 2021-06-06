Trump Refuses to Confirm Pence as Possible Running Mate

After the 6th of January events at the Capitol, media outlets were reporting that the two did not speak for days.

Ex-US President Donald Trump has refused to give a definitive answer about whether he would consider his former Vice President Mike Pence as a running mate in 2024.

"Mike and I have a good relationship, we continue to have a good [relationship] but it's too early to be discussing running mates certainly", Trump told FOX News.

Trump continues to hint he might run again for president in 2024, also making promises during his previous addresses to support key Republican candidates during the mid-term elections next year.

Last month, an anonymous adviser told the Daily Mail that Trump was planning to return to holding rallies with his supporters this June and wanted to capitalise on the perceived mistakes of his 2020 rival, President Joe Biden, and lay down a basis for a possible 2024 presidential campaign during these rallies.

On Saturday evening, Trump said that he would make a decision "in the not too distant future, maybe sooner than people think". "And I think they're going to be very happy", he added.

Former Vice President Mike Pence made it clear in January that he had no intention of intervening in the presidential certification process, as Trump debated the victory of Democrat Joe Biden. Pence back then explained that only lawmakers can decide to either accept or reject the Electoral College vote results.

This week, the former vice president said at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee's annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire, that he doesn't know if he and Trump would "ever see eye to eye" on the 6 January events at the Capitol.

"But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years", he noted.

On 6 January, a "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington in Trump's support morphed into a riot, with dozens of people storming the Capitol building.

Trump was accused of "inciting an insurrection" and impeached by the US House of Representatives but was later acquitted by the US Senate. The former US president, who called on supporters to "peacefully" oppose Joe Biden's nomination during the rally, denied any wrongdoing, saying that what he said was "totally appropriate".