Drake Bell, Star of Nickelodeon's 'Drake and Josh,' Pleads Not Guilty to Endangerment of Child

Bell, 34, appeared in a Cuyahoga County, Ohio, court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children.
Bell appeared to be smiling in his mugshot, taken at the Cuyahoga County Jail on June 3.
Per FOX 8 News, Bell allegedly engaged in inappropriate - and sometimes sexual - conversations with a minor.
The incident in question is said to have occurred on December 1, 2017. However, Bell was not indicted until last month.
Bell, whose artist name is Drake Campana, tweeted on October 19, 2017 that he would have a tour stop at The Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 1, 2018.
"Just Announced: Cleveland, OH - Dec 1 at The Odeon Concert Club," Bell said in the referenced tweet, which was deleted on Friday.
Court records show that Bell is out on a $2,500 personal bond. The 34-year-old also agreed to not contact the alleged victim.
Bell famously starred alongside Josh Peck during the 2004 to 2007 run of "Drake and Josh" on Nickelodeon. Dan Schneider, the show's creator, remained with Nickelodeon until 2018, around the same time rumors mounted about his temper, alleged abusive nature and overall treatment of younger stars of his shows.
