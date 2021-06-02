Joe Biden Launches Review to Tackle Ransomware Threat, Prepares to Discuss JBS Attack With Putin

US President Joe Biden has moved to review the threat posed by ransomware attacks, the White House said, adding that the POTUS is going to discuss the issue of harboring hackers responsible for such acts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The president has launched a rapid strategic review to address the increased threat of ransomware to include four major lines of effort" which includes disruption of ransomware infrastructure and actors, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
She also mentioned that the ransomware attack against the JBS USA food processing company is expected to be discussed during the upcoming summit between Biden and Putin.
"We do expect this too to be one of the issues that the President will discuss with President Putin at the summit that will be two weeks from today," Psaki said. "In terms of considerations, we are not taking any options off the table in terms how we may respond but of course there is an internal policy review process to consider that."
According to Reuters, JBS told White House this week that said ransomware attack originated from a criminal organization which is likely based in Russia. The ransomware attack against the JBS facilities in the United States apparently became the third such attack to occur since Biden took office.
"President Biden certainly thinks that President Putin and the Russian government has a role to play in stopping and preventing these attacks," Psaki remarked.
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is expected to take place on 16 June in Geneva.
