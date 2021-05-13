Register
02:56 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in a news conference upon the guilty verdicts in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, for the murder of George Floyd, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. April 20, 2021

    US House Democrats Resist Pelosi’s Bill to Lower Drug Costs, Reports Say

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082685123_0:124:1935:1213_1200x675_80_0_0_b660bb7ed19e3bc96c2832862ab68ea4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105131082874648-us-house-democrats-resist-pelosis-bill-to-lower-drug-costs-reports-say/

    In 2019, the congressional House Democrats passed H.R.3, better known as the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which would allow the US federal government to negotiate drug costs. It did not pass the US Senate, which was controlled by Republicans at the time.

    A group of 10 House Democrats led by Reps. Scott Peters (D-CA) and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on her bill, which aims to tackle prescription drug prices through federal interference. The development has raised doubts that the legislation may not be cleared.

    "We must garner bipartisan, bicameral support, with buy-in from a majority of Americans and stakeholders in the public and private sectors,” the letter states, The Hill reported.

    Peters had originally supported the legislation, but voted it through the House under the assumption that the bill had no chance of becoming law. According to Politico, he supported it in order to “start a conversation about lowering the cost of prescription drugs.”  

    Earlier this month, the American Action Network, a conservative advocacy group in Washington, DC, launched a $4 million campaign aimed at fighting back against H.R.3. The pharmaceutical companies have also resisted the bill, leading most to believe it will not pass the US Senate.

    Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has been an advocate for the bill, believing that political pressure will persuade Democrats. Many lawmakers believe that if Democrats do not move to make meaningful reform in the drug industry, they will risk losing voters in the 2022 midterm elections.

    “Polling shows strong action to lower outrageous prescription drug prices and stop Big Pharma from charging Americans three times or more than what they charge for the same medicines overseas is overwhelmingly supported by Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike,” Henry Connelly, a spokesman for Pelosi, said in response to the letter written earlier this month.

    “Lowering drug prices is a pillar of House Democrats’ For The People agenda, and we will pass HR3 again this Congress,” he added.

    The bill was not originally part of Biden’s American Families Plan and eventually became part of a push from House Democrats, including Pelosi, who maintains that it is time to target pharmaceutical companies over their pricing of drugs in the US. 

    Tags:
    healthcare, drugs, Nancy Pelosi, Democrats, US, US Congress, US House
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse