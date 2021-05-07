Olivia And Liam Listed as Top US Baby Names for 2020

The list of top baby names for 2020 has been released, with Olivia and Liam coming out as the most popular given names for girls and boys, respectively.
A release issued by the Social Security Administration on Friday details that “parents chose to stick with the familiar [name] during an unprecedented time, with the top three names for both girls - Olivia, Emma, and Ava - and boys - Liam, Noah, and Oliver - remaining the same for the second year in a row.”
“Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most popular baby names in 2020,” adds the announcement. “In fact, out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan.”
The announcement explained that “the name Henry has been steadily rising in popularity, last appearing in the Top 10 over a century ago, in 1910.”
So far, the top rising names in 2020 have been Avayah and Zyair. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 17 girls have been named Rona.
