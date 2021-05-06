Florida Governor Signs Election Bill Into Law Prohibiting Mass Mailing of Ballots

"Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 90, Florida’s new election integrity bill, strengthening voter identification, prohibiting the mass mailing of ballots, banning ballot harvesting and prohibiting private money from administering elections in our state," a release accompanying the bill said.
The new law requires additional identification when a voter seeks to change any registration information or requests a vote-by-mail ballot, the release said.
Under the new law, the number of ballots a person may handle other than those of immediate family members is not allowed to be more than two, the release said.
In addition, the law prohibits the mass mailing of ballots and ensures vote-by-mail ballots are only sent to those individuals that requested them.
DeSantis said the new law aims to increase the transparency and security of elections in Florida. However, Democrats have criticized the measure, saying it is an attempt to limit the voting rights of the people in Florida.
