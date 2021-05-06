Register
15:57 GMT06 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    As US Rebrands Bases Named After Confederates, What Other Nation Would Have Honoured Traitors?

    Facebook/Fort Bragg, N.C.
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/16/1080851690_0:0:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_527511b8799bf37ce5c467ef2cee6174.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105061082818640-as-us-rebrands-bases-named-after-confederates-what-other-nation-would-have-honoured-traitors/

    The American Civil War was fought between 1861 and 1865 with the North eventually defeating the South. More than a million soldiers died as the southern Confederacy, which sought to hold on to slavery, rebelled against the United States.

    .The US military has been given up to three years to rename 10 army bases and two navy ships which honour Confederate generals or their achievements.

    Congress voted in January to override then President Donald Trump’s veto of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

    Trump had vetoed the act - which approved US$740 billion of defence spending - because Senator Elizabeth Warren had included a provision to rename bases such as Fort Bragg, which are named after Confederate leaders.

    © AP Photo / Gerry Broome
    Вице-президент Джо Байден во время исполнения гимна с вернувшимися из Ирака военными

    The Pentagon has now set up an eight-member panel, the snappily-titled Commission on the Naming of Items of the Department of Defense that Commemorate the Confederate States of America or Any Person Who Served Voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.

    The commission will now set to work coming up with appropriate new names for the bases, as well as two US Navy ships - the Maury, which is named after oceanographer Matthew Fontaine Maury, who served in the Confederate Navy, and the USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruiser which is named after an 1863 battle which was a great Confederate victory.

    So what are these bases and who are they named after?

    Fort Bragg (North Carolina)

    Probably the most important base on the list is Fort Bragg, which was created in September 1918 by the Chief of Field Artillery, General William J. Snow.

    The US Army’s website says it was "named for a native North Carolinian Gen. Braxton Bragg for his actions during the Mexican-American war."

    ​But what it does not say is that after retiring from the US Army Bragg became a plantation owner in Louisiana and when the Civil War broke out he joined the Confederacy and led rebel troops at the Battle of Shiloh and several other clashes, all of which he was on the losing side in.

    Fort Bragg is the home of the US Army’s special forces, the 82nd Airborne Regiment, the 75th Ranger Regiment and the Air Force Combat Control School.

    The Fayetteville Observer suggested it be named Fort Gavin after General James Gavin, who led the 82nd Airborne on D-Day.

    Lloyd Austin, who was appointed Defense Secretary by Joe Biden, was a Lieutenant Colonel with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in 1995 when two white soldiers killed a couple simply for being black.

    James Burmeister and Malcolm Wright who were convicted of murdering Jackie Burden, 27, and Michael James, 36, and an internal review found 22 soldiers at Fort Bragg held similar views.

    A Pentagon report published in March this year said the military was still riven with white supremacist groups.

    Fort Lee (Virginia)
    Fort Lee, which is just south of Richmond, Virginia, is the headquarters of the US Army Combined Arms Support Command and home of the army’s Quartermaster Museum.

    It is named after the most famous Confederate general of them all, Robert E. Lee, who led the rebel army and finally surrendered at Appomattox Court House in 1865.

    At the start of the Civil War Lee commanded the Army of Northern Virginia, which invaded the North and tried to defeat the Union militarily in order to force the United States to allow the Confederate states to go their own way.

    After the war Lee was pardoned but his former estate in Virginia was seized by the US government and converted, ironically, into Arlington National Cemetery.

    Fort Benning (Georgia)
    There had been a military base on the borders of Georgia and Alabama since the 19th century but Fort Benning was founded in the final month of the First World War and was meant as a training base for US troops heading to Europe to fight under General John Pershing.

    After the Germans surrendered in November 1918 Fort Benning was already set in stone and in the 1920s several barracks buildings, known as cuartels, were constructed.

    A Black Lives Matter billboard is seen next to a Confederate flag in Pittsboro, N.C., Thursday, July 16, 2020. A group in North Carolina erected the billboard to counter the flag that stands along the road.
    © AP Photo / Gerry Broome
    A Black Lives Matter billboard is seen next to a Confederate flag in Pittsboro, N.C., Thursday, July 16, 2020. A group in North Carolina erected the billboard to counter the flag that stands along the road.

    Nowadays it is home to 120,000 soldiers, and is the home of the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the US Army Armor School, US Army Infantry School and the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Co-operation, formerly known as the School of Americas, which once trained torturers in Latin American countries.

    ​Fort Benning is named after General Henry L. Benning, who led the Confederate Army against the Union at the second Battle of Bull Run, Antietam and Gettysburg.

    Military.com suggested, with tongue-in-chek that it could renamed after the nickname of local hero Calvin Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver - Fort Megatron.

    Fort Hood (Texas)
    Fort Hood, near Waco in Texas, is the home of the 1st Cavalry Division and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

    The 3rd Cavalry Regiment dates back to 1846 and saw action in the Indian Wars, including against the Sioux and Cheyenne in the infamous Little Bighorn campaign.

    ​Fort Hood is named after John Bell Hood, a Confederate General who was born in Kentucky and died in Louisiana.

    It is not clear why the army would name a base in Texas after him.

    Fort Polk (Louisiana)
    Fort Polk in Louisiana was a basic training base for new recruits being sent to the Vietnam War.

    Nowadays it is home to the Joint Readiness Training Centre, the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, the 10th Mountain Division and the 115th Combat Support Hospital.

    It is named after Leonidas Polk, a Louisiana bishop and the founder of the Protestant Episcopal Church in the Confederate States.

    Fort Gordon (Georgia)
    Fort Gordon is home to the US Army Signal Corps, Cyber Command and Cyber Center of Excellence.

    It is named after John Brown Gordon, one of Robert E. Lee’s most trusted generals.

    After the war he was elected to the US Senate and in 1903 he published Reminiscences of the Civil War. He died the following year.

    Fort Pickett (Virginia)
    Fort Pickett, a National Guard base in Virginia, is named after  Major General George Pickett who led one of the most ill-advised attacks in military history.

    Pickett’s Charge - which was against the advice of Robert E. Lee - ultimately led to the Confederate defeat at the Battle of Gettysburg.

    Fort A.P. Hill (Virginia)
    Fort A.P. Hill, a training base in Virginia, also houses the US$90 million Asymmetric Warfare Training Centre, which opened in 2014.

    The base is named after Ambrose Powell Hill, a Confederate General who did not live to see the South’s defeat but had always said he had no desire to see it.

    The view at Trostle's barn in Gettysburg, Pa., after the key Civil War battle from July 1-3, 1861.
    US National Archives
    The view at Trostle's barn in Gettysburg, Pa., after the key Civil War battle from July 1-3, 1861.

    On 2 April 1865 - a week before Robert E. Lee surrendered - he was shot dead by a Union soldier at the Battle of Petersburg.

    Military.com said: “Although one of the more capable commanders on the list, this Confederate general's accomplishments include…getting shot seven days before the war ended and having gonorrhea for 21 years.”

    Fort Rucker (Alabama)
    Fort Rucker is primarly a training centre for US Army pilots and is home of the United States Army Aviation Centre of Excellence.

    It is named after Colonel Edmund Rucker, a Confederate commander who had his left arm amputated after being wounded and captured by the enemy.

    Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest organised a prisoner exchange which meant that Rucker was back on the rebel side by the end of the civil war.

    After the war he became an industrialist and made a fortune out of coal and steel in Birmingham, Alabama.

    Camp Beauregard (Louisiana)
    The final base on the list is Camp Beauregard, home of the Louisiana National Guard.

    It is named after Confederate General Pierre Gustave Toutant-Beauregard, who was nicknamed The Little Frenchman.

    Beauregard won the first Battle of Bull Run but spent most of the war in the Western Theatre and had a poor relationship with Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

     

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse