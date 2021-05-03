Washington DC Bans Dancing at Weddings in Unusual New COVID-19 Crackdown

Washington DC has banned dancing at weddings under "insane" new COVID-19 social distancing rules.
Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said it was slapping a ban on dancing, claiming people's behaviour changes when they get on the dancefloor and they are more likely to come close or touch.
"It’s insane, it’s been an absolute roller coaster," Washington wedding planning firm SRS Events owner Stephanie Sadowski said to Fox News.
Sadowski said couples were forced to move their parties to new sites outside of the capital city's limits, to suburbs in neighbouring Maryland and Virginia, to avoid the new rules, which have also capped attendance at both indoor and outdoor venues to 25 percent of capacity while requiring a special waiver for any event that plans to host over 250 guests.
"They want to have a party. Planning their wedding, they’ve made concessions along the way, they've reduced, reduced and reduced their guest count in Washington DC," Sadowski said. "It’s very confusing why Washington DC is singling that out."
The new rules are much stricter than those recommended by federal agencies, including as the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"I hope the mayor will start looking at the science and looking at the facts and looking at what the CDC is recommending and allowing," Sadowski stated to Fox News, pointing out the success of the US coronavirus vaccine programme.
