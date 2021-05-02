At Least 7 Injured in Shooting at Wisconsin Casino, Gunman Arrested - Reports

At least seven people have been injured in a shooting at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, local media reported on Saturday.
The shooter has been taken into custody, according to CBS 58.
There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172. We'll post information as it becomes available.— Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021
#GreenBay #Wisconsin— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) May 2, 2021
Reported active shooter incident with unknown victims in Green Bay, WI, at the Oneida Casino. pic.twitter.com/5hNWWTPJyn
Social media reports say, citing witnesses, that around 50 to 60 police cars were deployed to the scene as the shooting occurred. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.
My friend just sent me this video. Her mom, aunt, and grandmother are there. 🙏🙏🙏#GreenBay #OneidaCasino https://t.co/7cOCKqiUnV pic.twitter.com/IZCyLg5698— Anne Luty (@anneluty) May 2, 2021
All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice.
