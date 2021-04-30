US Sees Russia’s Forces Withdrawal From Ukraine Border as Constructive Step, White House Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States considers Russia’s withdrawal of troops from the Ukraine border as a constructive step, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

“We have taken note of the fact that they have pulled a significant amount of their forces back off the border and returned them to their home bases, this is a constructive step,” Sullivan said.

"We have an ongoing security relationship, there is no discussion of doing something out of stride," Sullivan said when asked whether the Biden administration is discussing sending additional military equipment to Ukraine.

The United States is not discussing sending any arms to Ukraine "out of stride," Sullivan added.

However, Sullivan noted that the United States has filled in such requests from Ukraine in the past and will fill the requests in the future given that Washington is willing to provide certain types of material.

"That’s an ongoing dialogue that we have between our security teams and their security teams," he said.

Iran Talks in ‘Unclear’ Place, Uncertain if Deal Coming Soon

Iran Nuclear Deal talks are in an ‘unclear’ place in Vienna and it remains uncertain whether an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks, Sullivan added.

“They [negotiations] are in a sort of unclear place in Vienna meaning that we've seen willingness of all sides, including the Iranians to talk seriously about sanctions relief and nuclear restrictions, and a pathway back into the JCPOA, but it is still uncertain as to whether this will culminate in a deal in Vienna in the coming weeks,” Sullivan said during the Aspen Institute webinar.