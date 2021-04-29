Biden Addresses Joint Session of Congress on 100th Day in Office

US President Joe Biden is delivering an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, marking his 100th day in the office.
According to the White House, Wednesday's address will be devoted to "social infrastructure", namely the recently unveiled American Families Plan, under which the government is set to provide food assistance to more than 30 million American children from low-income families during the summer.
Apart from reflecting on his achievements, the American president is also expected to touch upon tough issues - like the continuing migrant surge at the US southern border and racial injustice.
Biden’s speech is not considered an official State of the Union address, an annual custom dating back to 1790. According to the Congressional Research Service, Biden’s six predecessors chose not to have a full-fledged State of the Union speech, having just previously given an inaugural address. Instead, they opted to deliver an address before a joint session of Congress.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)