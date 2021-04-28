Biden Wraps Up Q&A Session With Reporters, Saying He's 'Gonna Be in Trouble' - Video

Joe Biden is famous for the intermittent gaffes he makes while talking to the media; he once called his Vice-President Kamala Harris 'President-elect' and twice called Donald Trump 'George'.

US President Joe Biden abruptly ended his remarks to the press at the White House Tuesday afternoon, saying that he is going to get in trouble if he continues to answer questions further.

The President was speaking to the press about the COVID-19 response and new federal health guidelines for mask-wearing for vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

Pres. Biden: "I'm sorry. This is the last question I'm gonna take. I'm really gonna be in trouble." pic.twitter.com/Nr0W1PqoKi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 27, 2021

After two questions about his own mask-wearing and about any possible preconditions before meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Biden wrapped the event up, saying that he will “discuss that all another day”.

He was about to leave, but stopped after hearing a reporter ask a question about sending COVID-19 assistance to India.

"I'm sorry. This is the last question I'm gonna take. I'm really gonna be in trouble," Biden said, before answering the question and leaving.

Biden has been criticised since taking office for his limited number of engagements with the media. Since he became president, there has been only one solo press conference, at the end of March, and occasional question-and-answer sessions.

He set the record for the length of time it took before holding his first full-fledged press conference as president.

The President has also been criticised for having a special relationship with White House reporters, who ask him questions deemed too easy.