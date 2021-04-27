Washington DC Police, FBI Investigating Hacking Attack on Department’s Server

"We are aware of unauthorized access on our server. While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter," Sean Hickman, Public Information Officer for the Metropolitan Police Department, said in a statement quoted by KABC-TV on Monday.
The details of how extensive the hacking attack was or exactly what kind of data was accessed remain unclear at this point.
Some media reports say that the MPD might have been breached by Babuk Ransomware Group, citing the message posted on its website.
Babuk Ransomware Group has breached @DCPoliceDept. Extortion demand has not been stated. Some data has already been leaked online - images shown are of police reports, FBI arrest details, internal memos, and more.— vx-underground (@vxunderground) April 26, 2021
Images from Babuk Ransomware Groups website: pic.twitter.com/8ChSmXyaW4
