Register
02:51 GMT27 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a detainee, name and facial identification not permitted, stretches inside the Camp VI detention facility, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.

    US Supreme Court to Hear Interrogation Torture Case of Gitmo Prisoner Zubaydah

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082540947_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_07fdd5b63ad0cacd65021bee5cd38113.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104271082735482-us-supreme-court-to-hear-gitmo-prisoners-zubaydah-interrogation-torture-case/

    According to US media, in 2002 ex-president George W. Bush referred to Zubayda as "al-Qaeda’s* chief of operations." Officials later reportedly concluded, however, that he was a Pakistan-based "fixer" for radical Islamist leaders, not a formal member of the group.

    The US Supreme Court stated on Monday that it would hear a plea from a Guantanamo Bay detention camp terrorism suspect about his torture, the legal order said.

    "United States v Zubaydah, Abu Et. Al. The petitions for writs of certiorari are granted," the order stated.

    According to the Supreme Court document, Abu Zubaydah, also known as Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, was apprehended in Pakistan in March 2002 and held in CIA detention centers around the world. The US government has accused him of being a longtime friend and ally of terrorist Osama bin Laden. 

    Zubaydah and his lawyer want to question James Mitchell and John "Bruce" Jessen, two former CIA contractors, about the operation of a hidden CIA facility in Poland where they say Zubaydah was detained and tortured in 2002 and 2003.

    Zubaydah was detained in numerous CIA "black sites" and subjected to "a relentless regime of 'enhanced interrogations,'" including being waterboarded 83 times in one month in 2002, a torture tactic that makes victims think they are drowning, according to the document.

    The detainee was also "forced to remain awake for eleven consecutive days and doused again and again with cold water when he collapsed into sleep", stuffed into small cages, suspended naked from hooks for hours, and subjected to "a particularly grotesque humiliation described by the CIA as ‘rectal rehydration'".

    In application, the US government said it has declassified a “significant amount of information regarding the former CIA Program, including the details of Abu Zubaydah’s treatment while in CIA custody, which included the use of enhanced interrogation techniques”.

    It added, however, that “determined that certain categories of information – including the identities of its foreign intelligence partners and the location of former CIA detention facilities in their countries – could not be declassified without risking undue harm to the national security”.

    In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the sun sets behind the closed Camp X-Ray detention facility, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Ex-Gitmo Detainee Subjected to Years of Torture Urges Washington to Shut Down Notorious Facility
    If the Palestinian-born suspect who has been held in the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay for 15 years wins the case, he would be able to gain access to US government information classified as state secrets by questioning two former CIA contractors.

    In 2019, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled 2-1 that the two contractors could face narrow questioning. The court used the term "torture" to describe Zubaydah's treatment in that decision.

    The 2014 report released by the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence concluded that starting with Zubaydah, who became the "CIA's first detainee," the agency "applied its enhanced interrogation techniques with significant repetition for days or weeks at a time".

    "The waterboarding technique was physically harmful, inducing convulsions and vomiting. Abu Zubaydah, for example, became 'completely unresponsive, with bubbles rising through his open, full mouth'", the commitee stated.

    Following a review process that started under former US President Barack Obama's presidency, President Joe Biden's administration has stated that it would aim to close the prison on the US base at Guantanamo Bay. 

    During Obama's eight years in office, he attempted to close Guantanamo Bay and move about 200 detainees to other countries, but he was unable to do so, leaving the facility with 40 detainees, while Obama's successor, former President Trump signed an executive order to indefinitely keep the facility active.

    *Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states.

    Related:

    US Defense Bill Extends Gitmo Through 2020, Blocks Prisoner Transfers
    Coronavirus to Slow Down Gitmo Detainees’ Legal Cases - Lawyer
    Pentagon Drops Plan to Vaccinate Guantanamo Prisoners
    Biden Administration Launches Formal Review of Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp
    Biden Admin. Guantanamo Review Must Ensure Remedies for Torture Victims, UN Experts Say
    Tags:
    Guantanamo Bay detention center, Guantanamo prison, Guantanamo Bay, Guantanamo, US Supreme Court, Supreme Court, CIA, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse