Poll: Nearly Half of Republicans Believe Chauvin Should Not Have Been Convicted

Almost half of the Republicans who participated in a CBS News/YouGov poll, opted they do not agree with the jury’s guilty verdict at the Tuesday conclusion of the Derek Chauvin trial.
46 percent of Republican poll responders believe the jury panel made a "wrong verdict," while only 10 percent of interviewed Democrats chose this variant, according to a survey published on Sunday.
75 percent of the total 2,527 interviewees said the verdict was correct, while the rest said it was not, opting also to disagree with the rhetoric of the Black Lives Matter movement, CBS News noted.
In the poll, 38 percent of respondents do not approve of BLM activism while 48 percent do approve. 13 percent chose to not answer the question.
Reaction to the verdict among White Americans is largely related to partisanship.— CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) April 25, 2021
White Dems overwhelmingly think the jury reached the right verdict, while White Reps, like Reps overall, are more divided. pic.twitter.com/X17o9XWMDx
On 20 April, former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted by Hennepin County 12-jury panel of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing George Floyd in May 2020, by putting a knee on his neck. Chauvin is facing up to 40 years in prison. The sentencing is expected to be announced on 16 June.
