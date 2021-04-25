Former UFC Champ McGregor Challenges 'Nigerian Nightmare' for 'Stealing' his Shots

Conor McGregor has accused fellow UFC cage-fighter Kamaru Usman of copying his style move-for move — and says he deserves a "smack".
Irish former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor tweeted his indignation after the Nigerian Nightmare's victory over Miami's Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night.
"Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it," McGregor wrote over a clip of his UFC 257 bout with Dustin Poirier as an example — and speculating on a future match-up with Usman.
The Dublin-born southpaw clarified his "170" reference, saying he could bulk up from his present 155 lbs to a 170-lb "block" to challenge the Nigerian welterweight champ some time next year.
McGregor has form for making challenges out of his league. His one and only foray into professional boxing in Las Vegas in August 2017 ended in a 10th-round TKO at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr, in his final fight.
