US President Biden Hosts Day Two of Leaders Summit on Climate

Watch a live broadcast of the second day of the Leaders Summit on Climate. US President Joe Biden will continue to host the event, which is of vital importance for his long-pursued climate agenda.
On day two, participants will discuss the role of technological innovation in achieving a climate-resilient economy, according to the agenda. The session will also highlight the economic benefits of climate action, green recovery and decarbonisation.
Among the featured speakers are Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates and John Kerry, who is there in his capacity as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.
Biden kicked off the long-anticipated summit on 22 April. World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and heads of the European states, had their say on the issue and also pledged to further develop clean energy projects, etc.
