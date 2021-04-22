Mysterious Blue UFO Spotted from Hawaii Wasn't a Missing Aircraft

Several sky-gazers noticed a weirdly-shaped shinning object in Hawaii’s sky in late December last year. Months have passed, but the nature of this sighting has not been determined yet…

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) could not explain the shinning blue light spotted “crashing” into the ocean near Hawaii, after the dazzling occurrence was captured on camera on 29 December.

The hovering object was filmed by a local resident, from Princess Kahanu Estates. Her family spotted it above their house and tried to track it until the 'stretched' UFO plunged into the sea off the coast.

"I look up and then I was, like, 'oh s***',” the woman told Hawaii News Now back in December.

"I started calling my husband and them because they were all in the garage. I was, like, 'Hey, come look up there. See if you see what I see'. They all said yeah!"

"I don't know what it was... This one was going so fast. (It) went land in the water. Whatever it is.”

Moriah contacted the local police and when the officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly witnessed another, white-coloured object following the trajectory of the first one into the sea.

The Honolulu Police Department was “at a loss” to name the cause of the mysterious lights, and contacted the FAA to ask whether they had lost any planes in the area on that night. The organisation’s spokesman Ian Gregor said at the time that “no aircraft” had disappeared off radars during the period in question.

They later formally responded to the police with an ‘Air Traffic Mandatory Occurrence Report’ that was recently released by John Greenewald, an online investigator from The Black Vault.

Greenewald approached the FAA with a Freedom of Information request to see what the authorities' response had been to the weird sighting: again, no planes went missing that day.

“The Honolulu Police Department called to ask if we were missing any A/C [aircraft]. Someone from Nanakuli called them and said there is a possible downed A/C 300 yards offshore. I checked with the H controller and we are not missing any A/C,” the summary of the report reads.

What is interesting though, is that FAA has also revealed that someone in the military made a call to the aviation authority to learn about a person who had contacted them first about a possibe downed plane.