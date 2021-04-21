Register
21:26 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

    Leaked US Postal Service Document Shows Agency Tracked Social Media Users Ahead of Protest

    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082432638_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_ecd368b49b674960217b2fe64655eed8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104211082695969-leaked-us-postal-service-document-shows-agency-tracked-social-media-users-ahead-of-protest/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - United States Postal Service analysts gathered social media intelligence on platforms such as Parler and Telegram leading up to protests on March 20 of this year, according to an internal USPS document posted by Yahoo! News.

    The document, dated to March 16, 2021, was purportedly drafted in order to inform members of other federal agencies about potential threats in preparation of international protests on March 20 organized by right-wing groups through social media. The information was supposedly gathered by a so-called Internet Covert Operations Program. Sputnik could not independently verify the authenticity of the document.

    “Analysts with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Internet Covert Operations Program (ICOP) monitored significant activity regarding planned protests occurring internationally and domestically on March 20, 2021. Locations and times have been identified for these protests, which are being distributed across multiple social media platforms, to include right-wing leaning Parler and Telegram accounts. Online inflammatory material has been identified, which suggests potential violence may occur; however, there is currently no intelligence to suggest specific threats,” reads a internal Situational Awareness Bulletin, which was circulated through Homeland Security fusion centers.

    The document provides links, screenshots, and written analyses of the gathered information, including examples of inflammatory threats made by users on Parler. While the report noted that there was no indication that the threats were legitimate, it said that they would nevertheless continue to provide intelligence reports on the postings.

    While the monitoring of US citizens' online data by agencies like the NSA has been a controversial issue for years, experts are noting the peculiarity of having the Postal Service – one of the few agencies authorized explicitly in the Constitution – engage in the monitoring on behalf of the traditional intelligence community.

    “Based on the very minimal information that’s available online, it appears that [ICOP] is meant to root out misuse of the postal system by online actors, which doesn’t seem to encompass what’s going on here. It’s not at all clear why their mandate would include monitoring of social media that’s unrelated to use of the postal system,” Rachel Levinson-Waldman, the Brennan Center for Justice’s deputy director of the Liberty and National Security Program, said.

    In response to questions about the revelations, the USPS stated that its law enforcement officers are responsible for enforcing approximately 200 federal laws in pursuit of the agency’s mission. The statement added that the ICOP’s function is to assess threats to Postal Service employees and infrastructure, and that they monitor publicly available information to achieve that end.

    Related:

    Minnesota Police in Hot Water Over Treatment of Reporters at Wright, Floyd Protests
    Pennsylvania USPS Worker Says Staff Were Told to Only Deliver Pro-Biden Political Mail From Now On
    BLM Protesters in Minnesota Leave Rally After Learning Criminal Shot by Police Was White
    'Clown Car': Netizens Roast USPS for $482 Million Hybrid Truck Contract Amid Delivery Delays
    Tags:
    protest, US, US postal service
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse