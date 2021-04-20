BLM Protesters in Minnesota Leave Rally After Learning Criminal Shot by Police Was White

A group of BLM protestors in Minnesota had dropped to a knee and prepared to head off for a march after a reported officer-involved fatal shooting, but returned when they found out the shot suspect was white, FOX News reported.
A video was taken of a group of protesters kneeling near Gov. Tim Walz’s mansion in St. Paul over unconfirmed rumours of a police-involved fatal shooting.
Protestors kneel after hearing there was an officer-involved shooting in Burnsville moments ago. This information HAS NOT been confirmed but this group says they're heading there. pic.twitter.com/MHdQQmytnY— Mitti Hicks (@MittiMegan) April 18, 2021
The crowd, however, turned back and headed to Brooklyn Center for more information on the incident, after getting the word on some of the specifics of the shooting.
Just an update on this, protestors said later they're heading back to Brooklyn Center because they need more information about what happened in Burnsville first. https://t.co/E6ldULFQ0u— Mitti Hicks (@MittiMegan) April 18, 2021
The Burnsville Police reported that the suspect was believed to be a white male in his twenties. The suspect had allegedly attempted to carjack a female driver using a gun and fired at the police officers, who returned fire. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Video from a traffic camera later appeared online showing the suspect attempting to escape the police, jumping out of the car, seemingly pointing a gun at the officers, and charging toward an SUV.
