Register
18:46 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Army soldiers return home from a 9-month deployment to Afghanistan on December 10, 2020 at Fort Drum, New York.

    US Won't Take 'Eye Off Ball' on Afghan Situation as Worries About Troop Pull-out Mount

    © AFP 2021 / JOHN MOORE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    304
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082627043_0:0:3092:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_54b67244f3193f38457626c712ca0f04.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104181082664092-us-wont-take-eye-off-ball-on-afghan-situation-as-worries-about-troop-pull-out-mount/

    Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced that the US will withdraw all of its troops by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, which originally led to the start of the war in Afghanistan. Other NATO states have also promised to pull out their troops from the country.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured in an interview with ABC that Washington will not be left blind in Afghanistan after withdrawing its troops this year and will know if a new threat to the US emerges in the country.

    "We will have the means to see if there is a resurgence, a re-emergence of a terrorist threat from Afghanistan. We'll be able to see that in real-time with time to take action. And we're going to be repositioning our forces and our assets to make sure that we guard against the potential re-emergence", Blinken said.

    The top diplomat argued that the US has more tools at its disposal to monitor the situation and detect future threats than it did back in 2001, when Al Qaeda* attacked the twin towers of the World Trade Centre.

    "This is, again, a very different world than the one we had in 2001. We have different capabilities, different assets, and I think a greater ability to see something coming with time to do something about it", he said.

    Blinken also claimed that the US will also have time to react to any emerging threat to its security. CIA Director William Burns previously disagreed with that view, telling the Senate Intelligence Committee on 14 April that the US ability to gather intelligence and act against extremist threats in Afghanistan will be impeded by the withdrawal.

    National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in turn, said no guarantees can be made as to what will happen in Afghanistan after US and NATO troops are gone, but repeated Blinken's promise that the US will be monitoring the situation.

    "He has no intention of taking our eye off the ball", Sullivan said, referring to the president.

    Sullivan further promised that the US will continue to help Kabul with training and equipping its security forces, but stressed they will have to defend their country by themselves from now on.

    End to 20-Year War in Sight?

    The secretary of state and national security adviser's statements follow twin announcements by the US president and NATO that Western countries' troops will be withdrawing from Afghanistan this year. President Joe Biden set the deadline for 11 September – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that originally triggered NATO's war in the country. The operation was originally devised to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghanistan as a safe haven for preparing their attacks. However, eventually, the operation morphed into a costly and apparently ineffective war against the Taliban.

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas
    US Pullout From Afghanistan Aims to Free Resources for Indo-Pacific Challenges

    The US finally signed a peace deal with the group in 2020 after lengthy negotiations initiated by President Donald Trump. According to the deal, the US was supposed to pull out all of its troops by May 2021 if the Taliban stops its attacks on NATO forces and starts negotiations with the government in Kabul, as well as promises to prevent terrorists from using Afghanistan as a foothold.

    According to a UN report in January, some 500 Al Qaeda* fighters are still hiding in Afghanistan and maintain ties with the Taliban, but the latter rejects claims that members of the notorious terrorist organisation are present in the country.

    The Taliban has fulfilled its obligations under the peace deal with the US, but President Joe Biden has claimed it would be difficult to withdraw all troops by May and recently indicated that the process will only begin in that month.

    *Al Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    US Afghanistan Withdrawal; Foot-Dragging on Refugees; Russia Sanctions
    Biden Says US to Begin Final Withdrawal From Afghanistan Starting May 1, Warns Taliban Not to Attack
    US President Joe Biden Announces a Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
    Biden Spoke to Bush, Obama Prior to Announcing Pullout of US Troops From Afghanistan
    British Armed Forces Chief Laments Joe Biden’s Decision To Pull US Out Of Afghanistan
    US Pullout From Afghanistan Aims to Free Resources for Indo-Pacific Challenges
    Moscow Calls for Avoiding Military Escalation in Afghanistan Amid US Decision to Reschedule Exit
    Tags:
    Terrorists, withdrawal, Afghanistan, Afghan War, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse