Register
13:48 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is moored pier side at Naval Base Guam May 15, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

    Probe Launched Into Site of US Military Base in Guam After Human Remains Were Dug Up There

    US Navy
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107934/40/1079344037_0:147:3071:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_e16b015641dfbef79f3d30b53c60e28c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104171082655462-probe-launched-into-site-of-us-military-base-in-guam-after-human-remains-were-dug-up-there/

    About a dozen human burial sites from between 1,500 BC to 1,000 AD, as well as caches of ancient pottery and tools have been dug up at a number of separate construction spots at Camp Blaz over the last year.

    Guam senator Telena Nelson has spearheaded a probe into a US military base being built on the site, where ancient human remains, as well as precious historic artefacts were recently dug up.

    The military base, currently in the making, is expected to house 5,000 marines, who will be relocated from Okinawa to the US island territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific.

    Nelson, the head of the legislative committee overseeing historic preservation, stressed, as cited by The Guardian, the importance of taking into account that the construction site of the US Marine Corps' Camp Blaz is, importantly, "a living museum containing significant Chamorro artefacts, remnants of the ancient village of Måguak (Magua’), and the remains of our ancestors who lived and were laid to eternal rest there".

    The lawmaker called to "extend our cultural practice" and show respect, as new remains have been excavated "after centuries of undisturbed peace".

    The possible disturbance of Guam's cultural sites quickly landed in locals' crosshairs, with Dr Moneka de Oro, a local activist, blasting it as "a disgrace", noting that the military has been "making it known that our [Chamorro] community's values aren't being taken into consideration".

    Spokesman for the US Navy Anthony Ramos, in turn, addressed the worries, saying they adhere to a protocol for archaeological discoveries at project sites, noting that all work in the vicinity of the excavation site is halted and when a discovery is reported it is sent to a Camp Blaz archaeologist to schedule a visit to the area.

    "Once the site is confirmed, the area is cordoned off and protected by a temporary fence".

    He said the Guam State Historic Preservation Office (GSHPO) was notified with within 48 to 72 hours and construction remained on hold until investigations were completed and reported to GSHPO.

    raqi SWAT team stands guard as security forces and others gather next to a U.S.- made F-16 fighter jet during the delivery ceremony at Balad air base
    © AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
    Iraq, US Agree No Foreign Military Bases Will Operate in Middle Eastern State

    This week, Telena Nelson's committee held a community roundtable discussion and an oversight meeting to address the issue of burial places scattered around the island.
    The Guam State Historic Preservation Office reported that roughly a dozen human burial sites dating from between 1,500 BC to 1,000 AD, have been unearthed at random construction spots at Camp Blaz over 2020.

    Last July, the agency reported that alongside ancient human remains, researchers also stumbled upon historic earth ovens, mortars, tools, and pottery from a site supposed to be the ancient settlement of Haputo.

    Related:

    THAAD Battery in Guam Proved Helpless Against Spotlight-Armed Swarming Drones, Report Says
    Plane Engine Engulfed in Flames During Honolulu-Guam Flight Caught on Camera From Cabin
    US Navy to Hold ‘Valiant Shield’ War Games Near Guam With Over 100 Aircraft
    Tags:
    Guam, construction, burial, human
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse