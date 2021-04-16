Register
17:57 GMT16 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers

    Russia Announces Response Measures to New US Sanctions

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    131316
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:0:3178:1788_1200x675_80_0_0_a0c78082b224fcfc938c960826cc8421.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104161082649193-russia-announces-response-measures-to-new-us-sanctions/

    Earlier, Washington slapped new sanctions on Russian individuals, companies, and sovereign bonds on the primary market in response to Moscow's alleged involvement in the SolarWinds hack and purported meddling in the 2020 election.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has unveiled the Kremlin's response to the recently introduced US sanctions. The move includes actions against the American diplomatic mission in Russia as well as US officials.

    • Moscow said that both countries’ envoys should hold consultations with their superiors amid the current situation, thus also recommending that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan return to Washington for this purpose.
    • 10 American diplomats will be expelled from the country.
    • Russia is launching the procedure to withdraw from an earlier agreement allowing diplomats of the two countries to travel outside the cities where they are based.
    • Moscow will ban US diplomatic facilities from hiring Russians and third-country citizens. The Russian Foreign Ministry will also reduce the number of short-term visas it issues to American diplomats.
    • The Kremlin also added eight members of the current and former US administrations involved in the "development and implementation of the anti-Russian course" in American politics to the no-entry list.
    • In addition, Moscow will be banning the operations of US foundations working in Russia with the aim of meddling in the country’s domestic politics.

    The list of eight people who have been banned from entering Russia includes six current Biden administration officials: FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Michael Carvajal, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice. In addition to them, the Russian ministry added Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Bill Clinton-era CIA chief Robert James Woolsey Jr. to the blacklist.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry added that Moscow will respond to each and every "sanctions wave" from Washington. It further said that Washington's policy of "containing Moscow" is "short-sighted" and risks further deteriorating Russia-US ties.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (center) during his visit to Cairo, Egypt. Monday, 12 April, 2021.
    Пресс-служба МИД РФ
    Lavrov: Moscow Able to Take Measures That Can Hurt US Business, Will Keep Them in Store

    The Foreign Ministry stressed that the measures it is introducing are "not done by choice" and underscored that Moscow still wishes to avoid further confrontation with the US. Instead, it seeks "a calm and professional dialogue" with Washington, the ministry added.

    The measures targeting the US came in response to a new round of sanctions that the White House announced on 15 April. Washington slapped several Russian citizens and companies allegedly connected to the massive SolarWinds hack and purported meddling in the US election in 2020. The US also banned domestic investors from buying Russian bonds during their initial offering, but allowed them to be purchased on the secondary market. US President Joe Biden said that the sanctions could have been harsher, but he chose to keep them at the current level to leave room for dialogue.

    Related:

    Biden Says US Could Have Gone Further on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Chose to Be Proportionate
    Russian Economy Won't Feel Any Lasting Effects From Recent US Sanctions on Sovereign Debt
    Russia Prepared to Handle Debt Sanctions But Borrowing Costs May Increase, US Investor Says
    US Rationale Behind New Russia Sanctions 'Shockingly Shallow', Think Tank Says
    Lavrov: Moscow Able to Take Measures That Can Hurt US Business, Will Keep Them in Store
    Tags:
    response, Russia, US, US sanctions
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse