Biden to Deliver First Address to Joint Session of Congress on 28 April, White House Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended the traditional invitation to Biden on Tuesday so that the US leader can share his "vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."
The White House issued a statement in response, saying that the president accepted the invitation to address the session ahead of his 100th day in office.
Biden will deliver his first speech to Congress three months after he took office, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, made such address on 28 February, 2017, a month after his inauguration. Notably, Biden held his first press conference more than two months after taking the oath of office.
