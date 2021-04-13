US Recommends 'Pause' for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Blood Clot Concerns

The FDA released a statement last week acknowledging reports of "serious thromboembolic events" in the US that occurred "in a few individuals following receipt of the [Johnson & Johnson] COVID-19 vaccine", adding they had not yet discovered a “causal relationship with vaccination."

The US federal health agencies are recommending a "pause''in the use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

In a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that the move was taken to allow for an investigation after potentially dangerous blood clots developed in six women in the days after receiving a jab, in conjunction with reduced platelet counts.

CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

​As US federal distribution channels, such as mass jab sites, temporarily cease to administer the J&J shot, states and other providers are expected to follow suit.

Previously, US health agencies were taking concerns about the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine allegedly being linked with a very small increased risk of rare blood clots "seriously", a federal official was cited as saying by CNN.

"The CDC is very concerned and they're very working hard on this and monitoring this closely," said the cited anonymous expert.

© AP Photo / David Zalubowski Dr. Laurie Carr administers a shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event outside National Jewish Hospital early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver. Volunteers worked with nurses and physicians from National Jewish to administer 2,500 vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires a single shot instead of two like the other vaccines.

“Four serious cases of unusual blood clots" had been reported after people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to European health authorities, who said they were probing these incidents and that "it is currently not clear" whether there was a causal association between the jab and the clots.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was rolled out on 3 March, with currently over 6.8 million doses of the jab administered in the US.

