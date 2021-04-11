Register
11:05 GMT11 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

    Nancy Pelosi's Plans to Retire Were Ruined by Trump's 2016 Victory, New Book Claims

    © Photo : Twiiter / @sfpelosi
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107749/72/1077497229_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_d8aef07ca42211fe101ce18559dfe2ec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104111082596682-nancy-pelosis-plans-to-retire-were-ruined-by-trumps-2016-victory-new-book-claims/

    According to the author of a new biography on Nancy Pelosi, the House's top Democrat, who has served over 30 years in Congress, felt a visceral shock after it emerged that the GOP candidate had prevailed in the 2016 polls.

    Depicting how she felt after Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was like "a mule kicking you in the back", according to a soon-to-be-published biography by Susan Page, head of the USA Today Washington bureau.

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA., speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    Woman Who Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Nancy Pelosi at Capitol Riots Charged By Police

    Initially certain that Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton would grit out the win, Pelosi had set her eyes on retiring and dedicating herself to her family, the biography claims, as cited by USA Today.

    Yet, an overwhelming shock seized her after Trump won: she told the author that the feeling was "actually physical" toward the new president-elect, while Clinton's fiasco left her "crushed".

    "I was like, 'How could it be that person is going to be president of the United States?'", Pelosi said, according to USA Today, "the election of Donald Trump was stunningly scary, and it was justified to be scared".

    The author went on to claim that the win by a person "who talked that way about women, who was so crude and... to me [Pelosi], creepy" caused the long-serving lawmaker's initial plans to step away from politics to be shelved indefinitely.

    After the defeat of Clinton, whom Pelosi had long known – since 1984 – as a prominent figure in Democratic circles, Trump reportedly attempted to forge a connection with her. He ostensibly reached out to her by phone, as claimed in the biography, promising her that they "will get some good things done".

    "Don't forget, I was a supporter of yours. I think you're terrific", Trump allegedly rounded off with a bit of a compliment.

    The book also described how for a while, Trump indeed stopped short of directing gibes at Pelosi. However, the pair's relationship eventually grew into a fierce rivalry that culminated in Pelosi leading two impeachment proceedings against Trump in 2019 and 2020.

    The book "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Powe" will be published on 20 April by Twelve Books. It is based on Page's 10 interviews with Pelosi herself and multiple sit-downs with her 150 family members, friends, political allies, and adversaries.

    Related:

    'Biden Has This Under Control': Pelosi Defends Handling of Southern Border
    Republican Rep. Says He Bypassed Capitol Security Rules to Sue Speaker Pelosi - Report
    Insurrection! Democrat House Leader Pelosi Seeks to Overturn Election
    Tags:
    US Congress, US House, US, Nancy Pelosi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse