Matt Gaetz Slams Probe Into His Alleged Sexual Relationship With Underage Teen as Extortion Effort

Investigators are reportedly looking at whether Gaetz broke federal sex trafficking laws when allegedly dating a girl who was 17 at that time. Under US law, it is illegal to entice a minor to cross state lines to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money or anything of value, and it leads to severe sentences.

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida has dismissed allegations of being involved in a sexual relationship with an underage girl soon after it was revealed that the US Department of Justice is conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Republican representative took it to Twitter on Tuesday to express his concerns over the probe, adding that he and his father had been working on an extortion case involving "a former DOJ official seeking $25 million" with the FBI for weeks.

...and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation.



No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

In another tweet, the 38-year-old Republican also demanded that the Justice Department release tapes from the investigation to shed light on the identity of the alleged extortionist.

...of the ongoing extortion investigation.



I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

"The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz added in a phone interview with Axios. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."

The Republican reportedly said the accusations' details are "unclear," and he's been told "very little."

The Justice Department is investigating Gaetz "over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him," according to the report.

​According to the report, it was the Justice Department that told Gaetz's lawyers that "I was not a target but a subject of an investigation regarding sexual conduct with women."

"I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not," Gaetz is quoted in the report speaking about what he thinks the charges could relate to.

​Gaetz reportedly said that he was "absolutely confident" that none of the women he dated were under the age of 18.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Gaetz has privately told confidants that he is seriously considering not seeking re-election and potentially leaving Congress early for a position at conservative network Newsmax.

Gaetz previously made headlines as a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. The lawmaker represents a politically powerful district in Florida's panhandle.