Register
04:10 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2021.

    GOP Senators Ready to Filibuster as Long as It Takes to Stop Democrats From Passing Voting Bill

    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082443135_0:0:2902:1632_1200x675_80_0_0_bbc4bd3bb7dbeb7efc3286f75d66f251.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103251082443164-gop-senators-ready-to-filibuster-as-long-as-it-takes-to-stop-democrats-from-passing-voting-bill/

    The use of a filibuster is a practice by Congress of "talking out a bill" during debate aimed at either delaying a vote or "killing" it entirely by speaking as long as they wish until a three-fifths voting majority brings the debate to an end. Currently, however, a lawmaker can delay a bill without lengthy speeches or even remaining on the floor.

    Republican Senator Tom Cotton on Thursday said he is ready to spend as much time as it takes on the Senate floor to prevent Democrats to "use their tiny majority to lock in permanent changes to our elections so they never relinquish power."

    "I join all my colleagues in saying there is no amount of time that I will not dedicate on the Senate floor to stopping the Democrats from passing this kind of radical legislation," Cotton said on Wednesday, referring particularly to a voting bill seeking to expand voting rights for Americans, dubbed the For The People Act 2021, forwarded by the Democratic party.

    His remarks on the length of Senate floor speeches came amid the Democratic party pushing the initiative to reform the practice of the filibuster, for instance by bringing back "the talking filibuster", in particular to more easily pass the voting rights bill through the Senate.

    The For The People Act 2021 is touted by the Democrats as expanding voting rights, prohibiting partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and implementing automatic voter registration.

    Particularly, the bill will allow some felons to vote after their sentences are completed, while also promoting "access to voter registration and voting for persons with disabilities and older individuals".

    The legislation also seeks to impose new financial rules for campaigning and make nominees disclose big donors, and requires presidential nominees release 10 years of tax returns. 

    The GOP opposes the bill, claiming that it would take away state control of elections and expose the electoral process to potential fraud.​

    Other Republicans, including Senator Jerry Moran, believe that the decision to alter the filibuster is being taken by their opponents to make it easier to pass the voting rights legislation, dubbed by Moran a "monstrous bill" that, he claimed, would be "very damning to democracy."

    "It also may become the circumstance in which... the filibuster rule is set aside," Moran said. "It would be terrible, terrible for the United States of America and our citizens for the filibuster -- the 60 vote rule -- to be eliminated."

    Democrats said that passing the For The People Act in the Senate is their top priority, with Senator Chuck Schumer stressing that "S.1 [the voting rights bill] will pass this body". He did not elaborate on whether he would filibuster.

    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.
    © AFP 2021 / Mladen Antonov
    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.

    What is a Filibuster and How it May Be Reformed?

    The filibuster is a practice used by congress members to delay a measure being brought to a vote or even prevent it from being voted on at all, generally by speaking for as long as they wish before a third-fifths majority vote (currently 60 out of 100) ends the debate.

    However, today members of Congress do not have to stay on the floor and speak for a long time, as a so-called "silent" filibuster allows them to delay a measure even if they leave the floor. In case there is no unanimous agreement on a measure, the leader files a 'cloture' motion and the debate ends if there are 60 votes for that.

    US President Joe Biden voiced his readiness to reform this version of filibuster, offering a return to the original rules of the practice or the "talking filibuster" requiring members of Congress to actually be present on the floor and deliver lengthy speeches in order to halt a vote.

    "I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster. You have to do what it used to be when I first got to the Senate, back in the old days. You had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking […] so you've got to work for the filibuster", Biden told ABC news in a Tuesday interview.

    The move to reform or even end the filibuster is seen by Republicans as a threat that could allow many big issues, including immigration reform and gun control, to be passed by the simple majority that the Democrats now have.

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, reacting to the Democratic initiative of reforming or ending the filibuster, colorfully suggested that it will result in a "nuclear winter" for the Senate.

    "I think if they destroy the essence of the Senate, the legislative filibuster, they will find a Senate that will not function," McConnell opined.

    Related:

    Sanders Says He Intends to Filibuster Overriding Trump's Defence Bill Veto for $2,000 COVID Checks
    GOP Senate Leader Warns of 'Nuclear Winter' if Democrats Abolish, Reform the Filibuster
    'Stand Up and Command the Floor': Biden Calls for Senate Filibuster Reform
    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, US Senate, Tom Cotton, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse