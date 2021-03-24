Biden Picks VP Harris to Serve as Point Person for Growing Migrant Crisis at Southern Border

US President Joe Biden has selected Harris to serve as the point person in leading the administration's efforts to effectively handle the growing crisis at the US-Mexico border, it was revealed Wednesday.
In spearheading the move, Harris will be working to form a partnership with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries, which include El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, in a bid to address the root causes for the sudden spike in illegal border crossings.
A senior administration official explained to The Hill that the two-track effort is being coordinated so that the Northern Triangle countries are aware that "there is one single figure dedicated" to the White House initiative.
“She’ll work first on the goal of stemming the flow of irregular migrants to the U.S…but at the same time, the real goal is to establish a strategic partnership with these countries based on respect and shared values,” the official said.
