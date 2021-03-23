US Judge Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Third Bail Request Over Flight Risk Concerns

Ghislaine Maxwell is a former associate of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died behind bars in 2019 before standing trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell has been accused of soliciting underage girls for Epstein over a period of multiple years. She has repeatedly denied the allegations.

A federal judge has once again rejected a bail request submitted by Maxwell’s legal representatives, ruling that the defendant would still be a flight risk if she renounces her French and British citizenship.

US District Judge Alison Nathan noted in the ruling that despite Maxwell’s latest efforts for the court to grant her bail request, there are currently no options that would guarantee the accused’s return to court.

“The court concludes that the proposed restraints are insufficient to alter its conclusion that no combination of conditions can reasonably assure her appearance [for legal proceedings],” the judge wrote in the 12-page decision.

“While her proposed bail package is substantial, it cannot provide such reasonable assurances. As a result, the court again determines that ‘no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the appearance of’ the defendant, and it denies her motion for bail on this basis.”

The judge further explained that the court’s assessment of Maxwell is unchanged, underscoring that the former Epstein associate “continues to have substantial international ties, familial and personal connections abroad, substantial financial resources, and experience evading detection.”

Nathan did, however, acknowledge that the court would be willing to “order her release” in the event that officials could determine a “set of conditions” ensuring Maxwell’s future appearance in court.

Maxwell and her legal team filed their latest bail request last month. In the February filing, the British socialite offered to renounce both her British and French citizenship, as well as placing millions in assets inside a closely-monitored bank account.

The defense team previously indicated that Maxwell’s willingness to give up her British and French citizenship “demonstrates her earnestness to abide by the conditions of her release and underscores that she has no intention to flee.” Additionally, officials have stated that the bail is needed before the start of her July trial so that she can “communicate freely” with her legal counsel.

Nathan has rejected bail proposals from Maxwell twice, once in July 2020 and again in December 2020. The second rejection came after Maxwell offered to post a hefty $28.5 million bond.

Maxwell has been charged with a variety of criminal offenses, including both enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity and knowingly transporting a minor with the intent to engage in sex, among other counts. If convicted, she faces up to 35 years in prison.