03:52 GMT23 March 2021
    Police tape is seen at the perimeter of a shooting site at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 22, 2021.

    What Is Known So Far About the Colorado Supermarket Shooting

    © REUTERS / ALYSON MCCLARAN
    US
    In recent years, the state of Colorado saw several mass shootings, including the infamous Columbine High School massacre of 1999 that left 15 people dead, the 2012 Aurora shooting, with 12 victims, and other attacks that have claimed several lives.

    Reports of gunfire in Boulder's King Soopers grocery store were registered on Monday afternoon, with local police issuing an active shooter alert and repeatedly urging the public to stay away from the area. 

    The situation remained "very active" for several hours, prompting a heavy police presence at the scene and ending with a tragic outcome. 

    Here is what is known so far about the King Soopers shooting.

    • The gun attack has seen at least 10 people shot and killed, including a police officer, Eric Talley. According to police, Talley was one of the first to arrive at the scene. The names of other victims will not be disclosed until family members have been given the news.
    • Police said that a suspect has been taken in custody, but did not provide additional details on the gunman's identity.
    • As police continued to work on site, a shirtless man in handcuffs with his leg covered in blood was seen to be escorted out of the King Soopers building by police. Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty called the injured man in custody the alleged shooter.
    • The shooter's motive is not yet known, according to Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi.
    • The investigation is set to take authorities no less than five days, according to police.
    • US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed, and will be updated as new details on the situation emerge.
    • Initial reports on the shooting emerged around 2:30 p.m. local time, with multiple police vehicles and medical helicopters arriving to the scene.
    • Shortly after the King Soopers alert, a shelter in place notice was issued for another location in Boulder, near 17th and Grove. Later, police lifted the notice and said that the incident was not related to the supermarket shooting.
    • Colorado Governor Jared Polis was among the first to react to the gun killings, calling it an "unspeakable event" and said that his heart was breaking.
    • The King Soopers shooting marks one of the deadliest gun attacks in the state of Colorado, only behind the 1999 Columbine High School student massacre and the 2012 Aurora shooting, with 15 (including the two attackers) and 12 victims, respectively.

