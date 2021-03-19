President Biden Delivers Address in Atlanta Following Massage Parlor Massacre

US President Joe Biden is delivering his address during a visit to Georgia's capital city of Atlanta.
The trip was originally scheduled as part of a nationwide tour to promote the signed American Rescue Plan, which is worth $1.9 trillion, but in light of the recent massacre in which 8 people were killed, Biden and his Vice President Harris have decided to postpone a Friday night political event in Georgia to a later date, and instead visit Atlanta, the White House said.
The White House noted that Biden and Harris will meet with Asian-American leaders to discuss the attacks and threats against their community as well as meet with other local leaders.
The 21-year-old suspect in the shootings, Robert Aaron Long, was apprehended later on Tuesday and is now facing eight counts of murder and a charge of aggravated assault.
