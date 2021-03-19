Register
00:59 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The sun sets on the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.

    US House Passes Two Immigration Bills Creating Pathway to Citizenship

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082388015_0:111:3072:1839_1200x675_80_0_0_728f68633276e56427482266f2ef29b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103191082388214-us-house-passes-two-immigration-bills-creating-pathway-to-citizenship/

    Congress’ latest move comes as the Biden administration has been dealing with a skyrocketing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the US-Mexico border. The situation has led to overcrowded Border Patrol facilities, and even a stern warning from US President Joe Biden urging migrants to not travel to the Land of the Free.

    The House of Representatives passed the first of two immigration proposals on Thursday that will create a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants living in the US without legal documentation.

    The bill, deemed the American Dream and Promise Act, cleared the chamber with a vote of 228 in favor and 197 against. A total of nine Republicans, six of whom voted in favor of similar legislation in 2019, crossed party lines to approve the measure.
    ​Under the legislation, which was sponsored by Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), a pathway to citizenship would be provided to more than 2.3 million immigrants who arrived in the US as minors before January 1, 2021, as well as individuals who were beneficiaries of temporary humanitarian programs.

    If signed into law, would-be applicants would be eligible to apply for a 10-year period of conditional permanent residence. However, in order to be considered an applicant, individuals would first need to meet certain criteria, such as earning a high school diploma or equivalent degree and being able to pass a background check, among other requirements.

    Applying for a permanent residence would require applicants to earn a college degree or enrolled in a bachelor’s program for two years, or serve in the military for a minimum of two years. Additionally, potential applicants can be eligible for the program if they’ve been employed in the US for at least three years.

    For Dreamers, unauthorized immigrants who came to the US as minors, the bill would allow them to access federal financial aid. The measure would also provide relief for Dreamers who were deported from the US under the Trump administration.

    At present, there is no process that provides a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who arrived in the US as minors.

    House Clears Second Immigration Policy for Farmworkers

    House lawmakers also took the opportunity to pass on Thursday the H.R. 1603 immigration proposal, otherwise known as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, with a vote of 247 to 174.

    The bipartisan measure from Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) gained the support of 30 Republicans. One Democrat, Maine’s Rep. Jared Golden, voted against the bill.

    If passed through the Senate and signed into law, the measure would allow farmworkers - as well as their spouses and children - to gain legal status through continued employment in the agriculture sector.

    Interested applicants would be eligible for the program if they have worked at least 180 days in the US during a 2-year period. However, if long-term workers seek to obtain a permanent residency in the US, they would need to complete either four or eight years of additional agricultural work, depending if they worked more or less than 10 years in the sector.

    Additionally, the bill will provide several changes to the H-2A visa program, such as making visas valid for three years the new standard, instead of requiring an applicant to request yearly extensions.

    The H.R. 1603 act previously passed the House in December 2019 with a vote of 260 for and 165 against. At the time, more than 20 Republicans sided with Democrats in passing the bill.

    Both bills now head to the US Senate, where they’re likely to face an uphill battle in the evenly divided congressional chamber. In order to pass the measures, all Democrats and at least 10 Republican lawmakers would need to vote in favor to avoid a filibuster.

    Related:

    US House Armed Services Chief Backs Biden Call to Repeal 2002 Iraqi War Authorization
    US House Passes Second Gun Control Measure to Extend Federal Checking Period
    House Armed Services Committee ‘Deeply Troubled’ by National Guardsmen Still Residing at US Capitol
    US Will Be Direct With Russia in Areas of Concern, White House Says
    White House Says US Will Not Rely on Sanctions Alone to Deal With Russia, Has More Tools
    Tags:
    Citizenship, Immigration, US Congress, US House of Representatives
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse